Brockington leads No. 17 Iowa State to 73-53 win over Iowa

Brockington scooped up a loose ball and dunked it for a 20-17 lead. Iowa State went on a 15-2 run and built a 31-19 advantage. The Hawkeyes shot 1 for 14 during that span.

Bohannon ended Iowa's drought with a 3-pointer that trimmed the margin to 31-22. Iowa State was up 38-26 at halftime.

The Cyclones maintained control in the second half, opening a 52-29 bulge on Hunter's dunk with 13:42 remaining.

Brockington finally missed a shot when his 3-point attempt came up short with 9:07 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa forward Keegan Murray was the nation's leading scorer with 23.9 points per game, but Iowa State shut him out for the first 20 minutes. The Cyclones used a variety of double teams to cut off passing lanes and Murray was 0-for-7 shooting before halftime. He missed his first three shots of the second half as well, including a breakaway dunk. Murray finally broke through on a layup with 12:41 left and finished with nine points on 4-of-17 shooting. He had six offensive rebounds and three steals.

UP NEXT

It'll be a few weeks before Iowa State can add to its list of impressive victories. After beating then-No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis, earning a road win at Creighton and dispatching Iowa on Thursday, the schedule eases. The Cyclones play Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State before opening Big 12 play against Baylor on Jan. 1.

Caption Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots a 3-pointer over Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caption Iowa State Tre Jackson (3), Izaiah Brockington (1), and George Conditt (4) celebrate an Iowa turnover as coach T.J. Otzelberger takes a drink of water during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caption Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) drives as Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caption Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) looks to pass the ball as Iowa guards Connor McCaffery (30) and Caleb Grill (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caption Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) has his shot blocked by Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) as forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caption Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)