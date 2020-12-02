Broncos activate 3 QBs following COVID-19 rules violations

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won't have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City (10-1) next weekend as he did in Denver's 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

The Broncos (4-7) were forced to play the Saints without any of their quarterbacks after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts 24 hours earlier for having been mask-less around QB Jeff Driskel before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving.