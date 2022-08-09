Broncos sale to Walton group unanimously OKed by NFL owners

Only one other NFL club has been sold in the last 10 years: the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson to David Tepper for what was then a record $2.2 billion.

The Broncos are now the first team since the 2008 Miami Dolphins to change primary owners, head coaches and starting quarterbacks in one offseason.

“I am excited about coming in here every day to play football. When it comes to the ownership, I am so excited to get to know them, to meet them, and move forward. I know there has been an amazing history here, and you can learn a lot from history — the good, the bad, and everything,” new coach Nathaniel Hackett said "Right now, it is just about putting ourselves in a position to win some football games.”

The first major decision under the Walton group's watch will be a contract extension for new quarterback Russell Wilson, who arrived via trade with the Seattle Seahawks in March. The new deal for the nine-time Pro Bowl pick is expected to be in the range of $260 million and five years.

Another pressing issue: assessing the stadium situation. Though Empower Field at Mile High is only 21 years old, it lacks the frills and revenue-producing features of new venues like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the AFC West rival Chargers and Raiders.

