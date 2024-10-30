Bronny James feels love from Cleveland while scoring first NBA points in an arena where he grew up

In the second game featuring a father-son duo, LeBron checked out in the fourth quarter and sat back to enjoy seeing his son soak in the love of a Cleveland crowd that cheered his every move for 11 seasons.

With Cavs on their way to the blowout victory, Cleveland's fans began chanting “We want Bronny!” hoping to see the rookie they watched grow up. The younger James checked in with 5:16 left and was cheered every time he touched the ball.

He picked up two assists and then made his first basket as a pro on a 14-foot shot from the left corner with 2:03 left, triggering a huge ovation.

“It was insane," Bronny said. "Much more than I anticipated. The chants really got me. I was straight faced, but I felt it and it felt pretty good.”

LeBron said seeing his son score was overwhelming.

“To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena, where he grew up not too far away from here, that's an unbelievable moment," LeBron said. "Unbelievable moment for him, and for our family it's just pretty cool to be a part of it.”

When Bronny was little, he ran through the hallways, rode the elevators and took shots or played pickup on the practice court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while his famous dad played in games for the Cavs.

Earlier in the day, Bronny reflected on his Ohio homecoming.

“It’s going to be real special,” he said following the morning shootaround. “It feels good to be out here with my dad — in our home.”

LeBron spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs, leading them to the 2016 title before leaving as a free agent two years later. Last week, the 39-year-old superstar and his 20-year-old son became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

There has been some criticism of the Lakers' decision to draft Bronny, who was taken in the second round after playing one year at USC. While some of the reasoning may have been keeping LeBron happy or engaged, Cavs first-year coach Kenny Atkinson said seeing the James on the floor as teammates is moving.

“It's a beautiful story,” Atkinson said. “Two kids of my own, I can’t even imagine. I enjoy playing in the backyard with my son. To do it on an NBA court? Beautiful story. I love it. I think we should celebrate it.”

Bronny didn't score in his debut last week, missing both shots and grabbing one rebound in three minutes on the floor. He hadn't played since, and the rookie guard is expected to join the club's G League team, the South Bay Lakers, after this five-game road trip ends on Nov. 6 in Memphis.

BetMGM Sportsbook even had pregame odds on whether Bronny would score his first NBA points in Cleveland. If he scored more than 1.5 points, winning bettors would profit $100 on a $150 bet.

Although was back in his home state on business this time, the younger James said it's always a treat returning to his roots.

"It feels good being here,” he said. "It’s nice, slow living here in Ohio — way different from LA.”

Bronny said that when Cavs games were going on, he would often go to the practice gym inside the arena to shoot by himself or play pickup games against other players' kids.

LeBron was in his second season with the Cavs when he and his wife, Savannah, welcomed the first of their three children. Bronny made his first appearance in Cleveland one day after the 21st anniversary of his dad's pro debut.

On Oct. 29, 2002, LeBron scored 25 points with nine assists and six rebounds against Sacramento.

Lakers center Anthony Davis said he was looking forward to seeing the James family getting back on their “home” court.

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be phenomenal,” Davis said. ”Bron, two stints here. Bronny grew up around the game essentially here, been in this arena. You see pictures and videos of him shooting on his court. I’m pretty sure it’d be a special moment kind of similar to the one that they shared in the first game against Minnesota.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP