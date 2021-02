Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site

Goldie Albergottie said she was able to get a shot Friday a little more than 15 minutes after presenting her identification.

“It’s not so easy sometimes to get an appointment. I was registered around town and nobody called me," she said, but her doctor "was on the ball, and found out as soon as Yankee Stadium got the vaccine.”

Not everyone had a smooth experience. Lawrence Francis, who was told to come 15 minutes before his appointment, was discouraged from getting a vaccine on by a long wait.

“Look at this line, and it’s raining and it’s cold and I’m elderly,” he said. "So, you know, it’s an issue.”

Plans to provide COVID-19 inoculations at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, the New York Mets’ home in Queens, were delayed by a shortage of vaccine doses.

No opening day for vaccinations at Citi Field has been announced.

Officials encouraging people to get vaccinated enlisted former Yankees star relief pitcher Mariano Rivera to help. Appearing at the news conference with de Blasio, the Baseball Hall of Famer said he wanted the support the people who supported him for so many years.

“We saved so many games here,” he said, “but now it’s about saving lives.”

___

Associated Press writer Michael Hill in Albany contributed to this report.

