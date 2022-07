Brooke Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn't been in contention this deep into one of women's golf's biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back on 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could shoot only even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day when only a few tough pin placements kept very low scores off cards.

Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67).

Above them in a tie for fourth place, five behind Henderson, were Carlota Ciganda (67) and Sei Young Kim (68).

If the end to the 2021 tournament is anything to go by, there's plenty to play for on Sunday.

Minjee Lee made up a seven-shot deficit to third-round leader Lee Jeong-eun in the final round last year and beat her in a playoff.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 2nd hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Brooke Henderson, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 2nd hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption Nelly Korda, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Nelly Korda, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption Andrea Lee, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption Andrea Lee, of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani