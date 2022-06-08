Brookings places retired general on leave amid FBI probe

The federal investigation involving Allen has already ensnared Richard G. Olson, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan who pleaded guilty to federal charges last week, and Imaad Zuberi, a prolific political donor now serving a 12-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Several members of Congress have also been interviewed.

An FBI agent said in an affidavit in support of a search warrant there was “substantial evidence” that Allen had knowingly broken a foreign lobbying law, and had made false statements and withheld “incriminating” documents.

Allen’s behind-the-scenes work involved traveling to Qatar and meeting with the country’s top officials to offer them advice on how to influence U.S. policy, as well as promoting Qatar’s point of view to top White House officials and Congress, according to the FBI affidavit.

The Qatar Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brookings is one of the most influential think thanks in the U.S. and has long had strong ties to Qatar. In 2007, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed to fund a Brookings-backed offshoot in Qatar called the Brookings Doha Center.

The Qatari government said in a 2012 news release that the center’s role included “reflecting the bright image of Qatar in the international media, especially the American ones,” according to a New York Times report that showed Qatar had given Brookings $14.4 million in donations over a four-year span.

As a nonprofit, Brookings does not have to disclose its donations but it does voluntarily disclose some data. Its annual reports show Qatar giving at least $2 million a year from 2016 to 2021.

Brookings said in a statement that Allen decided in 2019 to stop taking any new donations from Qatar and to close the Brookings Doha Center.

“Brookings has strong policies in place to prohibit donors from directing research activities,” said the email to staffers Wednesday.

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia, Mustian from New Orleans.

FILE - Marine Gen. John Allen, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20, 2012. A former ambassador facing charges of illegal lobbying on behalf of Qatar has pushed federal prosecutors to explain why Allen, who worked with him on the effort. Allen is currently the president of the influential Brookings Institution think tank. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)