Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case

Mattis, a corporate attorney, and Rahman, a human rights lawyer, are accused of torching a New York City Police Department vehicle in May after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck in Minnesota for several minutes even after he stopped moving. The officer, Derek Chauvin, is on trial in Floyd's death.

Surveillance cameras recorded Rahman hurling what prosecutors described as a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle, setting fire to its console near an NYPD station house.

Officers later arrested the lawyers and said they found a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gasoline tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis.

Prosecutors allege the lawyers planned to distribute and throw other Molotov cocktails.

The attorneys are due back July 1 in Brooklyn federal court.