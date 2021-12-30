Brooks' 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

Travis Dye rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown for Oregon (10-4). The Ducks scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, two coming on long throws by quarterback Anthony Brown, to get within 44-25 by the start of the fourth, but couldn't get the stops on defense needed to close the gap.

Brown finished with 306 yards passing for the Ducks.

Stoops came out of retirement for the game after coach Lincoln Riley's sudden departure for Southern California at the end of the season. He was able to hug his son on the sideline after the second-quarter touchdown catch. Stoops' former assistant, Brent Venables, who has spent nine seasons as a Clemson assistant, will take over the Oklahoma program in 2022.

Oregon was led by assistant coach Bryan McClendon, who was elevated to interim head coach for the bowl game after Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami. Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who will take over at Oregon after the College Football Playoff.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Riley's departure and several players bolting early for the NFL or transferring had the program's fan base in a bit of a panic. Venables was at the game and was around the team during bowl practices. He should have a keen handle on where the Sooners are headed next season. His biggest job is building a potential future with Williams, who hadn't said definitively before the game whether he planned to stay with the Sooners next season.

Oregon: The Ducks put up a fight in the second half but it was too late. Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach when he takes over after the CFP, will at least know he inherits a team that won't quit. Lanning is leaving a national-title contender and has said Oregon should be one as well. The Ducks have played in the Pac-12 title game the last three seasons.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma opens the 2022 season under Venables against Texas-El Paso on Sept. 3.

Oregon plays its first game with Lanning as head coach Sept. 3 against Georgia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with Jalil Farooq (14) after making a touchdown catch over Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with Jalil Farooq (14) after making a touchdown catch over Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) makes a touchdown catch over Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) makes a touchdown catch over Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges (11) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops, right, waits to greet running back Kennedy Brooks (26), who had scored a touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops, right, waits to greet running back Kennedy Brooks (26), who had scored a touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops, right, celebrates with running back Kennedy Brooks (26) after his touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops, right, celebrates with running back Kennedy Brooks (26) after his touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham (9) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham (9) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma running back Eric Gray carries against Oregon during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma running back Eric Gray carries against Oregon during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries against Oregon during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries against Oregon during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) tries to run past Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) tries to run past Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) looks to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) looks to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams runs against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams runs against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates his touchdown with Mario Williams (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates his touchdown with Mario Williams (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay