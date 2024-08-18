Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm

In the playoff at the par-3 18th, Rahm went over the green and into the bunker, a tough shot in which one one foot was in the sand. He blasted out to about 25 feet, and his par putt to extend the playoff caught the edge of the cup.

Koepka also won LIV Golf Singapore this year. He picked up his fifth career victory since the Saudi-funded league began in June 2022.

Jason Kokrak shot 63 to finish alone in third.

Richard Bland, the 51-year-old from England who won two senior majors this year, needed a birdie on the 18th to tie for the lead. He made bogey for a 65 and finished two behind.

Koepka's four-man squad, Smash, won the team title by three shots.

