Brother of plane crash victim to aid review of Boeing safety

Other members of the panel include a NASA safety-culture expert, the manager of the FAA office that oversees Boeing, executives from Southwest, American and United — all of which use the Max and have orders to buy many more — and representatives from several unions, including one that represents Boeing engineers.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had no comment on the formation of the safety panel.

Congress directed the FAA to create the review panel as part of changes in FAA oversight of the company after the crashes. An 18-month investigation by the House Transportation Committee was scathing in its criticism of both Boeing and the FAA, which lawmakers said was too cozy with Boeing and paid insufficient attention to the flight-control system implicated in both crashes.

All Max jets were grounded worldwide for nearly two years while Boeing overhauled the system. The FAA cleared the planes to fly again in late 2020.