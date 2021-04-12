Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October

The Howards have a deal with William Morrow for “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," scheduled to come out Oct. 12. According to William Morrow, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, the book will help answer a perennial question asked of Ron Howard: What was it like to grow up on television?

“In ‘The Boys,’ he and his younger brother, Clint, examine their childhoods in detail for the first time,” the publisher's statement Monday reads in part. “For Ron, playing Opie on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and Richie Cunningham on ‘Happy Days’ offered fame, joy, and opportunity — but also invited stress and bullying. For Clint, a fast start on such programs as ‘Gentle Ben’ and ‘Star Trek’ petered out in adolescence, with some tough consequences and lessons.”