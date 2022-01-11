Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Browns bringing Mayfield back as starter after poor season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday, Jan. 11 the team expects Mayfield to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled 2021 that raised questions about his future with Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday, Jan. 11 the team expects Mayfield to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled 2021 that raised questions about his future with Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Baker Mayfield’s starting job is secure

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield didn't lose his starting job after a losing season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday the team expects the quarterback to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled, sub-par 2021 that raised questions about Mayfield's future with Cleveland.

Mayfield tore a labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2, but continued to play while wearing a harness. The injury contributed to him playing poorly and contributed to the Browns (8-9) missing the playoffs despite high expectations. He'll have surgery on Jan. 19.

Berry said the team is confident Mayfield will “bounce back.”

“We're looking forward to Baker getting healthy in the offseason, and then having the type of season we know he can have moving forward,” Berry said.

Part of the rationale for sticking with Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, is the team's familiarity with him, knowing his work ethic and his past success in coach Kevin Stefanski's system, Berry said.

It's still possible the Browns could pursue other options at quarterback, but Berry remains confident Mayfield will play better.

The Browns have already exercised Mayfield's $18.9 million contract option for next season, but have yet to discuss a long-term extension with the QB, who led them to the postseason and a playoff win in 2020.

Berry said he's not concerned about Mayfield potentially entering next season without a contract beyond 2022.

Mayfield sat out Sunday's season finale against Cincinnati and missed two other games — one to rest the shoulder, one after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Mayfield went 6-8 as a starter this season. He completed 253 of 418 passes with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, including seven in his last three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Credit: Aaron Gash

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Credit: Aaron Gash

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Credit: Aaron Gash

In Other News
1
Top Dogs: Georgia celebrates title, looks ahead to 2022
2
Russia: Infections could surge 6 times higher due to omicron
3
UK's Johnson accused of breaking lockdown with garden party
4
Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
5
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top