Browns exercise QB Mayfield, CB Ward's contract options

“Both of those players have just done a really nice job for us over the first three years,” general manager Andrew Berry said in a pre-NFL draft conference call. "Both had very strong seasons for us in 2020 and we view both of those guys as young players who are continuing ascending and they’re going to be a big part of what we do as we move forward.”

Berry wouldn't address if the club has had any preliminary talks with Mayfield or his agents about a long-term deal.

“I think you know me well enough that I’m not going to talk on that in this setting; I just don’t think it’s appropriate,” he said. "But obviously you know both of those players are extension eligible.”

Berry said the club will not be swayed by anything Baltimore or Buffalo does with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, who were drafted in the same class as Mayfield and are likely to get long-term extensions from their teams.

Mayfield has shown major growth on and off the field during his three seasons with Cleveland, easing concerns last year about whether he was their long-term solution at QB.

Ward, who is from Cleveland and starred at Ohio State, has developed into one of the league's better coverage cornerbacks. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has seven interceptions in three seasons.

