Browns guard Bitiono back for playoffs after COVID-19

"We were all heartbroken when he wasn’t getting the opportunity to play in his first playoff game, so for us to be able to activate him today and for him to be able to take his place in the starting lineup this weekend against the Chiefs (is great).”

Bitonio was one of several Browns players and coaches to be sidelined over the past three weeks with the coronavirus.

Bitonio's return is a huge boost for Cleveland's solid offensive line, which has had to adjust numerous times over the past few weeks because of injuries and COVID-19.

Last week, Michael Dunn, who barely played all season, started in Bitonio's spot and played well before suffering a season-ending calf injury. He was replaced by Blake Hance, who had just been signed off the New York Jets' practice squad and first met Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the locker room before the game at Heinz Field.

Another worry this week for the Browns is All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin. He's missed the past two days of practice with a hamstring injury sustained early in the win over Pittsburgh.

The Browns have slowly been getting key pieces back this week.

On Thursday, coach Kevin Stefanski returned in person to the team after also missing last week's game with COVID-19. He prepared the team virtually for the Steelers but then watched the win from his basement at home.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward and cornerback Kevin Johnson both were activated from the COVID-19 list, and they're needed more than ever against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his many offensive playmakers.

