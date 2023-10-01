Browns QB Deshaun Watson sitting out with shoulder injury, rookie Thompson Robinson starts vs Ravens

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss Sunday's game against Baltimore with a right shoulder injury, pushing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into his first NFL start against the Ravens.

Watson hurt his shoulder last week on a running play in a win over Tennessee. It was his best performance since being acquired in a controversial trade form Houston last year.

Watson was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Shortly after 10 a.m., he went onto the field inside Cleveland Browns Stadium and threw about 10 short passes before shutting down.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, played well in training camp and in the exhibition season. He performed so well the Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona.

The Watson injury adds another layer of adversity for the Browns, who lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

