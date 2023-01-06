BreakingNews
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice.

Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn't feel appreciated and was “95% sure" he wasn't coming back for a third season.

Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame. Clowney said he had no issues with Garrett.

The drama surrounding Clowney is similar to last season's messy situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was suspended by the Browns and eventually traded after weeks of drama.

Clowney missed four games this season because of an ankle injury and concussion. He only has two sacks after recording nine last season and teaming with Garrett to give the Browns one of the NFL's most feared pass rushes.

___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

In Other News
1
Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse
2
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' member faces sentencing
3
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight
4
Wall Street rallies, heads for winning week after weak start
5
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top