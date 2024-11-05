Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help with pass rush after Aidan Hutchinson's injury

Cleveland sent Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Both teams announced the deal, which will become official once Smith passes a physical. Detroit welcomed the three-time Pro Bowler on their X account.

The teams agreed on the deal hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, but Smith's move has been rumored for weeks with the Browns (2-7) in a tailspin and seeking to acquire draft assets for what appears to be the start of another rebuild.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry could unload more players as the team begins plans for 2025 and beyond.

The Browns also released defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who has been a healthy scratch the past four weeks. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in March.

Berry will hold his annual bye-week news conference on Wednesday, when one of the main subjects will be the team's plans at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury two weeks ago and his $230 million contract has put the team in a financial bind with a $73 million salary-cap hit for 2025 and 2026.

Smith is the club's second major trade in recent weeks. Last month, the Browns traded No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick in 2026 to Buffalo for a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

While the Browns are going nowhere this season, the Lions (7-1) have title aspirations and needed someone to help fill the massive void created on their defensive line after Hutchinson broke his leg on Oct. 13 in a game at Dallas.

After helping the Browns get to the playoffs last season, Smith signed a two-year, $23 million contract in March.

He was initially acquired by Cleveland in 2023 in a trade with Minnesota as the Browns felt he could help unlock Pro Bowler Myles Garrett up front. Smith did that and more as the Browns went 11-6, got a wild-card berth last season and Garrett was voted the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 32-year-old Smith gives the Lions experience and a proven pass rusher. Smith has 65 career sacks, including five this season.

Following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was told there was a report he would be headed to Detroit.

“Oh, that happened?” Smith said to reporters. “See you all.”

Now he's on his way back to the NFC North after spending a year with the Vikings and three with the Green Bay Packers. Smith was initially drafted in the fourth round in 2015 by Baltimore and spent four seasons with the Ravens.

Before the deal, Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward said Smith would be missed.

“Za’Darius is an amazing teammate,” Ward said following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers. "A captain on this team, a leader on this team, and a playmaker out there on the field. Love having Za’Darius out there on the field.

"One of my favorite additions to the team when he came on. He’s a great player, and a great guy in the locker room. Definitely appreciate Za’Darius. The player he is and the guy he is.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl