Bruce Springsteen receives this year's Woody Guthrie Prize

Guthrie, who grew up in Okemah, Oklahoma, was one of the most important figures in American folk music and penned hundreds of songs, including some that The Boss has performed over the years.

“Woody wrote some of the greatest songs about America’s struggle to live up its ideals in convincing fashion," Springsteen said in a statement Tuesday. The New Jersey rocker called Guthrie, who died in 1967 at age 55, “one of my most important influences.”