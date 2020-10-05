Bruce Springsteen will offer a documentary with new album

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” will offer performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage and never-before-seen archival material, featuring “a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process,” according to a statement.

It is written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny. It will be released on Apple TV+ on Oct. 23, the same day the album “Letter To You” drops.