Brunson 41 points, Mavs 22 made 3s to beat Jazz in Game 2

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 and Jordan Clarkson 21. Rudy Gobert had eight points and 17 rebounds.
A 3-pointer by Clarkson put the Jazz up 60-50 early in the third quarter, and the only time Dallas led in that quarter was when Kleber hit a 3 with two minutes left for a 74-73 lead. But Bogdanovic then hit a 3, and the Jazz led 81-74 at the end of the third after a basket by Mitchell.
Dallas didn't lead again until a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith with 6:12 left.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a 3-point basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes up for a shot-attempt after getting past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to the basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic stands on the court during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, passes the ball as he falls to the floor in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) and Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, left front, Davis Bertans, left rear, and Reggie Bullock, right rear, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban, center, and players on the bench cheer on their team's play against the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, center, loses control of the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, left, and Dorian Finney-Smith, right, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
