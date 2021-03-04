Brutal crackdown widely filmed but Myanmar protests carry on

She appeared to be referring to a video shared on social media that begins with a group of security forces following a civilian, who they seem to have just pulled out of a building. A shot rings out, and the person falls. After the person briefly raises their head, two of the troops drag the person down the street by the arms.

In other footage, which appears to be pulled from a security camera, about two dozen security forces, some with their firearms drawn, chase two people wearing the construction helmets donned by many protesters down a street. When they catch up to the people, they repeatedly beat them with rods and kick them. One of the officers, who appears to offer direction to some of his comrades at one point, is filming the brutality on his cell phone.

In another video, several police officers repeatedly kick and hit a person with rods, while the person cowers on the ground, hands over their head. Officers move in and out of the frame, getting a few kicks in and then casually walking away.

Wednesday's shocking death toll and the sheer volume of footage of brutality sparked outrage, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying the U.S. was “appalled” at the images of “horrific violence” and the U.N.’s independent expert on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, saying the “systematic brutality of the military junta is once again on horrific display.”

“I urge members of the UN Security Council to view the photos/videos of the shocking violence being unleashed on peaceful protesters before meeting in Friday’s close-door session,” he said on Twitter.

The Security Council has scheduled those consultations on calls to reverse the coup — including from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres — and stop the escalating military crackdown.

But any kind of coordinated action at the U.N. will be difficult since two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, would almost certainly veto it. Some countries have imposed or are considering imposing their own sanctions.

Even if the council did take action, U.N. envoy Schraner Burgener cautioned it might not make much of a difference. She said she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”

“And the answer was, ‘We are used to sanctions and we survived those sanctions in the past,’” she said. When she also warned the army that Myanmar would become isolated, Schraner Burgener said, “the answer was, ‘We have to learn to walk with only a few friends.’”

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Suu Kyi’s rise to power in the 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

Wednesday’s highest death toll was in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, where an estimated 18 people died. Most if not all of the deaths occurred in the eastern neighborhood of North Okkalapa.

Video at the main hospital there showed grieving relatives collecting the blood-soaked bodies of family members. Some relatives sobbed uncontrollably, while others looked in shock at the scene around them.

There were efforts at holding new protests Thursday in at least three areas of Yangon: North Okkalapa, Sanchaung and Insein, all scenes of violence for the past few days. Police again used tear gas to try to disperse crowds, while protesters again set up barriers across major roads.

Protests also continued in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, where three people were reported killed Wednesday. A formation of five fighter planes flew over the city on Thursday morning in what appeared to be a show of force.

Protesters in the city flashed the three-fingered salute as they rode their motorbikes to follow a funeral procession for Kyal Sin, also known by her Chinese name Deng Jia Xi, a university student who was shot dead as she attended a demonstration the day before. Many thousands of people attended.

As part of the crackdown, security forces have also arrested well over a thousand people, including journalists, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. On Saturday, at least eight journalists, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press, were detained. He and several other members of the media have been charged with violating a public safety law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years.

