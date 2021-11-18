Bryce Harper wins 2nd National League MVP award

Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and Tatis third with two firsts and 244 points.

Harper overcame getting hit in the face with a 97 mph pitch during the season to bat .309 with 35 homers for Philadelphia. He led the major leagues with a .465 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS, tied for the lead with 42 doubles and had 84 RBIs.