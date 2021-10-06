BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars -- and tweets

The “Love Myself” campaign spread its message through means including social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean band's 2018-2019 “Love Yourself” world tour and a 2019 video for the children's agency, called UNICEF, urging people to “choose kindness.” The “Love Myself” slogan was even emblazoned on dirigibles flown over the musicians' hometowns in 2017.

UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a music video at the U.N. headquarters and repeatedly spoke there, most recently during the General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders last month. When the coronavirus pandemic forced last year's meeting to be held almost entirely virtually, BTS members spoke by video about how they dealt with the isolation and frustration brought on by pandemic shutdowns.