BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first US solo appearances

NEW YORK (AP) — Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.

The record-setting K-Pop singer, whose debut solo single “Seven” hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer, will join Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners of the event designed to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on extreme poverty, gender inequality, climate change and other issues.

“The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it,” Jung Kook said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

The Global Citizen Festival — which will also include performances from K-pop sensation Stray Kids, singer-songwriter Conan Gray, rapper-DJ D-Nice, and actor-singer Sofia Carson — provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking actions for social change on the group's app and website.

Global Citizen supporters are urging governments to take action to address extreme poverty and the system issues that keep millions of people from escaping it.

Speakers ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to rapper Common, TV host Padma Lakshmi to basketball star Carmelo Anthony and numerous advocates from around the world will also be on hand to encourage viewers to take additional actions.

The festival will be streamed live on Global Citizen’s website and numerous platforms, including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Highlights will be broadcast on ABC.

