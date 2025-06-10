BTS looks to reunite this year as 2 more members finish their military service

Reina Lorena Quintero Sevilla spent nearly 18 hours on a plane from Mexico City. "I swear, it didn’t feel that long because we’re so excited to be here, to watch the boys get released, excited to be in South Korea, in the hometowns of our boys, who we love, who we adore,” she said.

RM and V began their service in December 2023, while three other BTS members — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — were already months into their conscription.

Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup, was discharged from the army in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October. Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to be discharged Wednesday.

The seventh member, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to military service. He is to be released later this month.

The seven BTS members plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

The BTS members were able to postpone their service, however, after the National Assembly revised the Military Service Act, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

There was heated public debate over whether to offer special exemptions for BTS members, until the group's management agency announced in 2022 that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

___

Sherman reported from New York.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP