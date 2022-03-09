BUBBLE WATCH: Demon Deacons aim to add another win in ACCs

TEAMS TO WATCH

Oregon: Whatever chance the Ducks (18-13) have begins with a Pac-12 Tournament matchup against an Oregon State team that is 3-27 a year after reaching the Elite Eight. Oregon lost its last three games and won’t have leading scorer Will Richardson (14.1 points) due to an illness.

Xavier: The Musketeers (18-12) are firmly on the bubble entering the Big East Tournament against Butler. Xavier — which has lost seven of nine — is a 12-seed in BracketMatrix and one of the last four teams into the field of 68 according to ESPN.

RISING AND FALLING

Virginia Tech opens its ACC Tournament against a team that wounded its NCAA hopes last weekend. The Hokies (19-12) had won nine of 10 before taking a hit by falling at Clemson. Virginia Tech was one of the first four teams out according to ESPN’s Tuesday projection. ... Virginia (18-12) also can’t afford a stumble as it opens the ACC Tournament against Louisville. The Cavaliers beat the Cardinals last weekend. ... Seton Hall (20-9) looks to be on pretty solid footing – a 7-seed on BracketMatrix and an 8-seed on ESPN — as it heads to the Big East Tournament on a five-game winning streak, but a loss to Georgetown (6-24) with the Hoyas on a 20-game losing streak wouldn’t be ideal.

Caption FILE - Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes disputes a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Forbes is The Associated Press men's basketball Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, announced Tuesday, Match 8, 2022.(Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File) Credit: Allison Lee Isley

Caption St. John's Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. St. John's won 81-66. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) and Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 94-74. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak