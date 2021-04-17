Buchnevich gets 3; Rangers beat NJ for 3rd time in 5 days

Shesterkin finished with 30 saves. Aaron Dell had 24 saves for the Devils, who have lost five straight and are 1-7-2 in their last 10.

Buchnevich, 26, ignited and capped the three-goal opening period. He finished off an odd-man rush with Mika Zibanejad, who had three assists, with a shot into an open net at 7:26. The next two goals came on the power play after Damon Severson was called for holding and New Jersey was called for too many men on the penalty kill. Strome scored from a bad angle on the 5-on-3 segment, and Buchnevich got his second, roofing a shot from between the circles.

Panarin, who now has 301 career assists, made it 4-0 early in the second period on a shot off Dell's glove.

Then the Devils' comeback came up just short.

The teams will end the four-game series in New Jersey on Sunday and meet for the final time in the regular season. New York has won the last five and leads the series 5-2.

NOTEBOOK: Devils played without top scorers Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt, who are out with lower body injuries ... New Jersey D Matt Tennyson played for the first time since Feb. 16. while F Nate Bastian returned after missing 15 games with an injury.

