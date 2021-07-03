Bucks' Antetokounmpo out, Hawks' Young starting in Game 6

Coach Nate McMillan said Young would be a game-time decision. Young missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official's foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

The Hawks proclaimed Young's return by announcing "He's back" on the team's Twitter feed. He showed no sign of favoring the injured foot when he led the team out of the tunnel for pregame warmups and was greeting by a loud ovation from Atlanta fans.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven't reached the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tests out the bone bruise in his right ankle two hours before tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton