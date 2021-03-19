Bucks land PJ Tucker from Rockets for playoff push

Tucker issued an Instagram post bidding farewell to Houston on Thursday.

“I can’t find the words to describe how much the city of Houston means to me,” Tucker said. “The city embraced me from Day 1 and stole my heart with all the love I was shown.”

Tucker gives the Bucks a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter, especially from the corners. The Bucks (26-14) have won five straight games and nine of their last 10, putting them 1 ½ games behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Rockets said last week they were attempting to trade the 35-year-old Tucker, who is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year contract.

Tucker had started each of the 32 games in which he appeared and was averaging 4.4 points. He was shooting 31.4% from 3-point range but had been a more reliable 3-point shooter in previous seasons.

The 6-foot-5 forward been a fixture in Houston’s starting lineup in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He averaged 6.9 points in 2019-20 and 7.3 points in 2018-19.

Kurucs, 23, has played in 16 games for Brooklyn and Houston this season. He has scored a total of 16 points.

Augustin, 33, was averaging 6.1 points, 3 assists and 19.3 minutes in his first season with Milwaukee after spending four seasons in Orlando. The 25-year-old Wilson had averaged 3.6 points in 12 games this season and hadn’t been able to work his way into the Bucks’ rotation.

___

