Bucks' Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain

The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. Team officials didn't provide a timetable for his eventual return but said “Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.”

Lopez played 28 minutes and had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets, but the 7-footer hasn’t played since. The 33-year-old center is in his fourth season with the Bucks and 14th season overall.