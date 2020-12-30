X

Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game.

Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat.

The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee’s previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left and forward Udonis Haslem watch during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left and forward Udonis Haslem watch during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

