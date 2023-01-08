Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season

Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina and couldn't improve its No. 4 seed in Sunday's game.

Though Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles followed through with his plan to start his healthy regulars, it was not known how long he would stick with Brady.

The Buccaneers had three active quarterbacks, including Kyle Trask, against the Falcons for only the second time this season. Trask, a second-year player, has not appeared in a regular-season game this season.

Brady didn't need long to close in on the record. He completed four passes for 38 yards on Tampa Bay's opening drive, including an 8-yard touchdown lob to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

