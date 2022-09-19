Bucs' Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints' Lattimore

It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.

The suspension figures to leave the Bucs shorthanded at receiver against the Packers, especially considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are nursing injuries that kept them from playing last week.

Coach Todd Bowles was disappointed by news of the suspension.

“Like I said, the fighting alone, losing a player for the next game, it hurts our team because we lose a very good ballplayer,” Bowles said.

“We don’t want that, we don’t condone it and we’ve got to move forward and find a way to win without him," the coach added. "But that should be a lesson to all our other players.”

