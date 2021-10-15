dayton-daily-news logo
Bucs' Richard Sherman out for game with hamstring injury

12 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Richard Sherman is out for the game after leaving against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the game after leaving against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers were already without linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) on Thursday night. Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with offseason legal issues, walked off the field without his helmet during an Eagles scoring drive in the first quarter.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the past three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season.

