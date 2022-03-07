Budget carrier FlyDubai takes off with $229M profit for 2021

Emirati regulators allowed the 737 Max to return to the sky in February 2021.

The planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following the crashes of a Lion Air flight near Jakarta on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019, which killed a total of 346 people.

Investigators have attributed the crashes to a range of problems, including a faulty computer system that pushed the planes’ noses downward in flight until the jets plummeted. The accidents and revelations about the plane’s failings tainted the company’s reputation and cost it billions of dollars in damages and unfilled orders.

FlyDubai had been one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max. The Boeing 737 is a workhorse for the airline, which along with long-haul carrier Emirates is owned by the government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. The two carriers also operate code-share flights, increasing traffic on FlyDubai routes.

FlyDubai now also flies to Israel after the United Arab Emirates diplomatically recognized the country in 2020. The carrier said Tel Aviv was one of its top routes across its network in 2021.

In its results, FlyDubai said it planned to take delivery of 20 Boeing 737 Max 8s in 2022. The airline said that it reached a deal with Boeing in July to cut its pending orders by 65 aircraft.

Chicago-based Boeing Co.'s website said Monday that FlyDubai had unfilled orders of 159 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with two aircraft delivered in January.

