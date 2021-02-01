Budget office projects 4.6% growth in Biden's first year

A group of 10 Republican lawmakers have countered the Biden plan with a $618 billion proposal that focuses on vaccinations, testing and direct payments to individuals earning less than $50,000 and couples earning less than $100,000. Biden is meeting with the lawmakers on Monday, possibly determining whether an aid package can be supported by members of both parties.

The CBO cautioned that its projections are highly uncertain, in large part because of the pace of the vaccination and the risk of new variations of the coronavirus. A faster vaccination process — the goal of both aid proposals — would help hiring and growth.

A separate measure of economic growth in the CBO report that compares the fourth-quarters says that growth would be 3.7% this year, a partial reflection of some of the gains that have already occurred in the middle of last year.