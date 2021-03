Bueckers helps UConn rout High Point 102-59 in NCAA opener

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 22 points.

It wasn't all good news for the Huskies. Freshman guard Nika Muhl stepped on the foot of Chyna McMichel, spraining her right ankle in the second quarter. She had to be helped off the court and her ankle was heavily wrapped.

She walked on crutches to the locker room at the half and was shown on TV with her head in her hands in front of the locker room. Muhl injured her left ankle in the Big East Tournament opener, but returned for the Huskies' game the next night.

While there weren't many highlights for the Panthers (22-7), who were playing in their first NCAA Tournament, they did take a 3-2 lead when Big South Player of the Year Skyler Curran hit a deep 3 from close to 10 feet behind the arc. UConn promptly answered with the next eight points and the rout was on.

Curran led the Panthers with 14 points. The team was 9 for 34 on 3s.

TIP-INS

UConn has won 234 consecutive games against non-ranked opponents since losing at home to St. John's in 2012. Conversely, the Panthers fell to 0-12 all-time against ranked teams. Their closest loss was a 16-point defeat to No. 25 Vanderbilt in 2011. ... UConn finished the first half with 53 points. That's the same total the Huskies had in their last NCAA game in San Antonio when they rallied from a 19-12 halftime deficit to beat Stanford 53-47 for the 2010 title.

UP NEXT

UConn will face Syracuse, which beat South Dakota State 72-55, in the second round.

___

