Bueckers returns as No. 7 UConn routs St. John's 93-38

Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (21-5, 15-1 Big East) with 19 points. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme each scored 13.

Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey each had nine points for St. John's (11-17, 7-11), which had won four of its previous five games.

The Red Storm was never in this one. UConn scored the game's first 17 points, led 51-19 at the half and 78-28 after three quarters.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm came in averaging 73.8 points points per game. They were held to 26.4% shooting in this one.

UConn: Bueckers averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in the six games she played before her injury. UConn went 15-4 without her, falling out of the top 10 for a short time, which was the first time that had happened since 2005. She was one of eight UConn players to miss at least two games this season. Edwards and Evina Westbrook have been the only players to make an appearance in every game this season.

UP NEXT

St. John's: The Red Storm finish the regular season at Marquette on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies also close the regular season on Sunday when they return to campus to host Providence.

Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers reacts after making her first basket after coming back from being injured, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, reacts after making her first basket after coming back from being injured, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards (3) blocks a shot by St. John's Kadaja Bailey (30) as Connecticut's Nika Mühl (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Azzi Fudd (35) looks to shoot as St. John's Kadaja Bailey (30) and Danielle Cosgrove (13) defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption St. John's Camree Clegg (22) is fouled by Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill