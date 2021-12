Bueckers scores 22 but injured in UConn win over Irish

The Huskies led by 10 points at halftime and by 12 early in the second half. But Notre Dame used a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 51-44 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies took over from there. A 3-pointer from Bueckers made it 56-44 and UConn scored the first 13 points of the final quarter to put the game away.

UConn fell behind early, before going on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. The Huskies ended the first quarter leading 16-12.

A 3-point play by Nelson-Ododa after an offensive rebound gave UConn a 28-23 lead and sparked a run that saw the Huskies score 10 of the final 12 points in the half.

A full-court pass from Bueckers to Christyn Williams, who laid the ball in just before the buzzer, sent the Huskies into halftime leading 35-25.

The Huskies had 14 of their 18 second-chance points in the first half, while holding the Irish to just four during the game.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: This was Niele Ivey's first game against UConn as a head coach. The Irish are now 13-39 all-time against the Huskies, 0-9 in the month of December and 9-11 over the last 20 meetings.

UConn: Before the game, UConn dedicated a monument outside of Gampel Pavilion honoring the school's Olympians, including 16 former Husky women basketball players. Eleven of those won gold medals, led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who each have five.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Continues its road trip with a visit to Valparaiso on Wednesday.

UConn: Travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) reacts after making a basket while fouled in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Notre Dame's Maya Dodson (0) and Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) vie for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) looks to shoot while Connecticut's Christyn Williams defends, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples looks to shoot under pressure from Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme, left, and Connecticut's Dorka Juhász, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma calls out to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)