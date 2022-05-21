Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week

“Robbie always made a big deal about someone when she saw them, always making sure they felt noticed and loved,” her sister, Amanda, told The Associated Press by text before the service.

After the funeral, at the Tops store in Buffalo, the mood was a mixture of tension and somber reflection as the city marked one week since the racist massacre.

At exactly 2:30 p.m., the moment the gunman opened fire, people who gathered and placed flowers near the corner where the victims have been memorialized observed a moment of silence. A dozen workers stood in a line outside of the Tops store entrance. Nearby, some mourners wept.

At the same time, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other elected officials, along with Tops President John Persons, bowed their heads on the steps of City Hall for 123 seconds to mark the span of the attack. Houses of worship throughout the city were encouraged to ring their bells 13 times in honor of the 10 killed and three wounded.

Joshua Kellick, a mental health and substance abuse counselor in Buffalo, said victim Geraldine Talley, 62, was a friend. She worked as a secretary in his office, but she was the glue that held their work family together, he said outside the store.

“She was nothing but loving and giving. She would go out of her way to help everybody. She was a mother, a grandmother to everybody, without actually being just that,” said Kellick, who gathered with several of Talley’s former coworkers to observe the moment of silence.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, Jr., a Black man paralyzed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, said he flew into town from the Chicago area to offer support to the victims' families. When his son was shot, Blake said, he needed a true outpouring of support.

“What I needed was somebody just holding my hand,” he said. “I just want the families to know that we’re here to give them what they need.”

As Drury was laid to rest, Spano said mourners would remember her “kindness ... love for family and friends, her perseverance, her tenacity, and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.”

She was the second shooting victim to be eulogized.

A private service was held Friday for Heyward Patterson, the beloved deacon at a church near the supermarket. More funerals were scheduled throughout the coming week.

Back at the memorial, Kellick, who is white, said the shooter's motivations and the reality of systemic racism in the country prompted a moment of personal reflection.

“I have to learn a lot of things,” he said. “I really need to look at my beliefs. I have a daughter at home. I need to be able to focus on teaching her how to love and care for people, no matter their sex, age, gender, race, sexual orientation.”

Cher Desi, a niece of 86-year-old victim Ruth Whitfield, said she would use her own grief to push for change across the nation.

“I don’t want anyone leaving here and judging people on their race, on their religion, or where they come from,” said Desi, who now lives in Orlando, Florida, but often returned to Buffalo to visit the aunt who raised her. “How many people have to be devastated? The senseless killing has to stop."

Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, wears a t-shirt with her photograph on it before her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, wears a t-shirt with her photograph on it before her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption A hearse carrying the casket of Roberta Drury arrives at Assumption Church for her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption A hearse carrying the casket of Roberta Drury arrives at Assumption Church for her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption The casket of Roberta Drury is brought into her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption The casket of Roberta Drury is brought into her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, wears a t-shirt with a photograph of her as a little girl before her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, wears a t-shirt with a photograph of her as a little girl before her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, enters the church for a funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Enrique Owens, a cousin of Roberta Drury, enters the church for a funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption Katherine Mielnicki sits on the steps and cries outside of Roberta Drury's funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. "I can't go in there, I just can't do it," said Mielnicki, who lived with Drury for a time. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Katherine Mielnicki sits on the steps and cries outside of Roberta Drury's funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. "I can't go in there, I just can't do it," said Mielnicki, who lived with Drury for a time. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption Roberta Drury's aunt, Julie Julian, and grandfather, John Traeger, comfort each other as the hearse carrying the casket of Roberta Drury drives away after her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Roberta Drury's aunt, Julie Julian, and grandfather, John Traeger, comfort each other as the hearse carrying the casket of Roberta Drury drives away after her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption Family members watch as Roberta Drury's casket is blessed by priests after her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca Caption Family members watch as Roberta Drury's casket is blessed by priests after her funeral service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Drury was one of 10 killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket last week in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca) Credit: Lauren Petracca Credit: Lauren Petracca

Caption People mourn during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex Caption People mourn during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Michael Jordan and Heather Delorm, friends of Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury, visit a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex Caption Michael Jordan and Heather Delorm, friends of Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury, visit a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption A woman mourns during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex Caption A woman mourns during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption People walk by a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex Caption People walk by a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex