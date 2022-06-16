Buffalo supermarket gunman due in court on hate crime counts

Garland, who halted federal executions last year, has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against Gendron.

Gendron was already facing a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted on previously filed state charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gendron's attorney, Brian Parker, declined to comment on the new charges, citing a judge's gag order.

Gendron drove more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in Conklin to a predominantly Black part of Buffalo. There, authorities say, he fired approximately 60 shots at shoppers and workers.

The complaint details his path through the store's aisles in search of victims as customers and employees ran to take cover in a stock room, conference room, freezer and dairy cooler.

Gendron surrendered to police as he exited the supermarket.