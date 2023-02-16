Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence

A trial could be scheduled for July if the case is not resolved before then, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder said.

At Wednesday's sentencing, Gendron apologized for the attack that he planned for months and live-streamed over the internet using a GoPro video camera.

“I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14,” Gendron said after listening to relatives of his victims express rage and sorrow in a series of victim impact statements. “I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were Black.”

According to the federal complaint, the semi-automatic rifle Gendron used was marked with racial slurs and various phrases, including "The Great Replacement," a reference to a conspiracy theory that says there's a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

The complaint also references detailed written plans by Gendron, including that he researched the zip code with the highest percentage of Black people reachable from his home and chose the Tops store for its concentration of Black shoppers and employees.