Buffalo wins MAC East after COVID-19 cancels game at Ohio

The school announced its game at Ohio on Saturday was canceled and declared a no contest because the Bobcats' roster was depleted as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Buffalo is 4-0, and needed a win over Ohio (2-1) to clinch the title and a berth in the MAC championship game at Detroit on Dec. 18. With one game left for both schools after this weekend, Ohio was the only division rival in position to still win the East.