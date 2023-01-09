Buffett's firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise

Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that it had sold another 1 million shares, leaving it with 13.97% of the Hong Kong-issued shares of BYD. Berkshire is only required to disclose the sales when its ownership stake decreases into another percentage point such as when it crossed below 14% here.

Buffett hasn't explained why he's selling the shares that he bought back in 2008, and he didn't immediately respond to questions about it Monday. Berkshire has cut its stake from 225 million shares in August to 153.3 million shares as of this latest filing. Buffett previously praised BYD founder Wang Chanfu generously and even visited a BYD factory in China back in 2010.