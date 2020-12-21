Buie, Northwestern beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-65

Michigan State also had a scare when starting forward Joey Hauser left late in the first half with a left knee injury. But he returned early in the second half and finished with five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Northwestern led by as many as 21 at 61-40 with 11:57 left. Michigan State responded with a 9-0 run, including a three-point play by Henry, but Berry steadied the Wildcats with a 3 with 8:47 remaining.

Buie hit four foul shots and a 3 in the final two minutes to help close it out. The sophomore guard went 9 for 15 from the field, including a 5-for-6 performance from beyond the arc.

Michigan State looked rusty early on and a fired-up Northwestern team took advantage. Buie, who scored a career-high 26 points in Northwestern's 77-72 loss to Michigan State last December, hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 34-23 lead with 3:34 left in the first half.

Nance made another 3 with 51 seconds left, helping Northwestern to a 43-30 lead at the break. The Spartans shot 35% (12 for 34) in the first half, compared to 52% (14 for 27) for the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: It might have been the sporadic play early in the season, but the poor shooting could be a concern for coach Tom Izzo.

Northwestern: Nance's play at the beginning of the game helped the Wildcats get off to a solid start, and they answered every charge by the Spartans.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 12 Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

Northwestern: Visits Indiana on Wednesday night.

