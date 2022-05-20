Bulgaria rejects EU pressure to allow N Macedonia to join

Hours after EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi wrapped up his talks with Bulgarian officials, saying he would return in three weeks to seek Bulgaria’s “yes” to the negotiations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Friday reiterated his position that the government would “not do anything based on external pressure.”

In a video address to the nation, Petkov said his centrist coalition government would act only based on a broad national consensus. He urged President Rumen Radev to convene a meeting of national security council to discuss the current stage of the relations between the two Balkan neighbors.