Bulgaria to hold an early election after political deadlock

In July's election, the anti-establishment There is Such a People party won the most seats but fell well short of the majority needed to form a government. The GERB party now lacks support from any of the other parties.

Daniel Smilov, a professor of political science at the University of Sofia, told The Associated Press that November’s early election will probably lead to another fragmented parliament, extending the political impasse in the EU's poorest member.

“My hope is that the leading parties have learned lessons from the two previous failed parliaments,” he said. “What needs to happen is, either the old parties need to reform ... or the new parties that pretend to bring change need to pull their act together.”

Radev is expected to present the interim government Thursday.

“The next official government will continue to work to eradicate corruption from institutions,” Radev said.

Bulgaria ranked 69th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index.

Political turmoil in Bulgaria is also taking place as the EU’s least-vaccinated nation struggles to contain rising coronavirus infections. Bulgaria has vaccinated just 23% of its people — far fewer than the EU average.