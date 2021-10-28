Bulgarian restaurant workers protest new COVID-19 pass rule

“I hope that the government will listen to us, because if authorities want the measures to be observed, they must be adequate," he said. "If a business must choose whether to go bankrupt or comply with the measures, most likely the measures will not be observed and there will be no health benefit.”

The Balkan country of 7 million reported 5,643 new COVID-19 cases and 154 more deaths on Thursday, furthering the rise in new infections since the start of September. Health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government — just 1 in 4 adults in Bulgaria is fully vaccinated — for the current infection spread.

In the capital of Sofia, protesters blocked a major intersection during rush hour, creating traffic chaos. Later, they marched to the government headquarters to demand the resignation of the health minister and warned that they will keep up the pressure on the government until their demands are met.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic