Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic

Still, latest opinion polls suggest that while the vote may produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to elect a new government, Borissov’s GERB party will end up as the biggest in the chamber. It was leading the polls with 5-10 percentage points ahead of its main challenger, the Socialists, but far from gaining an absolute majority to govern alone.

Several smaller groups, riding on the wave of a strong anti-government sentiment, are projected to pass the 4-percent hurdle to enter parliament for the first time. One of them, led by a popular TV entertainer, is tipped to rank third.

Despite opposition criticism over their ineffective response to the pandemic, the vote for the incumbents could be boosted by an expected lower turnout because of fears of infection and the absence of postal or proxy voting.

Exit polls will be announced immediately after voting ends. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.